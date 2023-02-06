AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ronald Allen, 49, of Hammond, was sentenced to 99 years on one count of sexual battery of a victim infirmed or 65 years of age or older with the Department of Corrections by Judge Erika W Sledge in the 21st Judicial District Court.

On March 14, 2020, Allen entered the home of a woman who was in her 80’s and suffered from dementia. The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release that Allen did so “under false pretenses.” He committed sexual battery, and the victim was found by family members, who alerted authorities.

The Hammond man was taken into custody by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, and a jury found Allen guilty on Dec. 7, 2022.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Allen also submitted three separate plea deals in the past:

Pleaded guilty to obscenity in 2008

Pleaded no contest to obscenity in 2018

Pleaded no contest to stalking in 2022

Those were considered by the judge when determining the 99-year sentence. At least 50 years will be served without the benefit of parole or probation.