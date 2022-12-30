NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.

Nicholas Weber, 29, of New Orleans, pled guilty on Dec. 20 to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing firearms in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on March 29, FBI New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department seized 143.5 grams of fentanyl, two fully loaded handguns, and $16,200 in cash from Weber following a federal search warrant.

For possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, Weber faces a minimum sentence of five years, up to 40 years, and a fine of up to $5,000,000. For possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, weber faces a minimum of five years in prison, up to life, and a fine of up to $250,000. For being a felon in possession of firearms, Weber faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was investigated by the New Orleans Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Louisiana State Police.

The prosecution of the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Benjamin Myers.