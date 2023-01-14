NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man who was found with 33 firearms in Feb. 2022, has been sentenced to over six years in prison.

Michael Malone, 38, of Covington was sentenced to 82 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release in connection with his guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, St. Tammany Parish deputies approached Malone’s car, which was parked in from of a storage unit, on Feb. 3, 2022.

After approaching the vehicle, deputies spoke with Malone’s girlfriend who told deputies that Malone was inside the storage unit. Deputies then approached the unit door and heard the sound of a gun being racked, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

After opening the door, deputies located 33 firearms inside the unit.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, it was then learned that Malone was on probation and was a convicted felon with two convictions for possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, and two counts of simple burglary.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brittany Reed.