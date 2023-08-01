LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A Sulphur man was arrested Tuesday morning for a shooting that left the victim in critical condition.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Sherry Street in Sulphur around 4 a.m. Tuesday Morning for a medical emergency. On arrival, deputies found a victim with a gunshot wound.

During the initial investigation, detectives found a person of interest, Erron E. Fontenot, 23 of Sulphur, who they believed was hiding in the area. Around 10 a.m. deputies found Fontenot hiding under a mobile home near the shooting. He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with trespassing.

After further investigation, detectives issued a warrant also charging Fontenot with attempted 2nd degree murder for the shooting. His bond is set at $250,000.

The victim was initially transported to a local hospital. He was later transported to a hospital out of town and is listed in critical condition.