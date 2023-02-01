WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) – A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home off Westwood Rd. in Westlake around midnight Wednesday morning in reference to suspicious circumstances.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside the residence. The man was identified as 25-year-old Damarcus A. Ardoin. The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information relating to this case to please call CPSO at 337-491-3605. You can also submit an anonymous tip by using the CloseWatch Calcasieu app or by calling Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.