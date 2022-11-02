WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man sitting in his car, in his underwear.

On October 21, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Franklin Eugene Goyins III of Oak Grove, La. after receiving a complaint that an unknown White male was sitting in a parked vehicle near Highway 879. Deputies responded to the complaint and discovered Goyins sitting in the vehicle.

According to authorities, Goyins was in his underwear and allegedly spent the night at the location under the influence. He was also unaware of his surroundings.

Goyins refused to exit his vehicle and was forcibly taken into custody. Deputies went on to locate methamphetamine inside his vehicle.

He was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.