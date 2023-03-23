BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Bossier City man has been arrested on numerous sex crime counts.

According to a media release, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested 35-year-old Nathan Mann for possessing pornography involving juveniles and sexual abuse of an animal after detectives received a cyber-tip.

Police say a search warrant was obtained and executed at his home during the investigation. Mann possessed 106 images of pornography involving juveniles and in possession of 3,248 images and videos that depicted the sexual abuse of an animal.

He was arrested and charged with 106 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 3,248 counts of sexual abuse of an animal. He is currently in custody at Bossier Max with his bond set at $1,000,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.