Louisiana man facing multiple charges after capture

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Michael Leblanc, 33, of Donaldsonville, will soon be in the Ascension Parish Jail thanks to the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force.
On Thursday morning, Leblanc was arrested in New Orleans and is facing these charges:
- Attempted second-degree murder
- Illegal use of weapons
- Possession of a firearm by convicted felon
- Aggravated criminal damage to property
APSO says, “on November 1, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Fifth Street in Donaldsonville.”
Deputies were called to the scene because of a reported shooting.
Leblanc allegedly shot at the homeowner, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
No one was hurt in this shooting but damage was done to some vehicles.
