AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) – Ryan Clark, 34, of Tickfaw, was sentenced on Tuesday, March 14.

The sentence of 35 years came after Clark pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree rape and sexual battery as well as two counts of molestation of a juvenile under 13, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Clark’s sentence included these terms:

No benefits in the first 25 years of sentencing

Credit given for time served

Must stay away from victims

Register as a sex offender for life

Give up parental rights to all children

Submit to chemical castration upon release

Before this case ended up in the Tangipahoa Parish courthouse, an investigation was initiated into claims of indecent behavior on July 16, 2020, centering around Clark and a juvenile, officials said. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a tip from someone who spoke with the victim.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “The person also explained this behavior had taken place for more than a year.” The victim reportedly provided details about what allegedly happened and Clark was taken into custody.

Clark was previously sentenced in 2015 after being convicted of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.