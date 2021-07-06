Louisiana man drowns in Gulf of Mexico near Destin

DESTIN, FL. (KLFY) A Louisiana man was pulled unconscious from the Gulf of Mexico near Destin Tuesday after family members say he entered the water and disappeared from view a short time later.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 a.m. deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call for a distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico off 1001 Highway 98 East in Destin.

A short while later, according to deputies, a man was pulled from the water and lifesaving measures were immediately taken, however he was declared dead a short time later at a local emergency room.

So far, the drowning victim has not been identified.