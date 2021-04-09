Louisiana man dies when tree falls on his mobile home

A 48-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile in Blanchard the night of Saturday, April 9, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Kenley Hargett)

BLANCHARD, La. (KSLA) — A 48-year-old man was killed when a tree fell on his mobile the night of Friday, April 9, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol deputies responded to 8932 Country Aire Drive just after 6:30 p.m. and found a large tree on top of the mobile home where two people had been inside.

The tree struck the southeast corner of the structure, causing extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the home near the bedroom and bathroom where the man was located, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

Authorities say a neighbor heard the tree fall and went to investigate. The neighbor found man’s wife inside and helped her to safety. The woman was not injured. The neighbor then called 911.

Deputies said there were strong winds in the area when the incident occurred. The National Weather Service estimates there were 45 mph winds unrelated to thunderstorms.