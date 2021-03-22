Louisiana man dies after truck overturns in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gentiele Thaddeus Nicholas Sr., 47, of White Castle was killed in a single vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “shortly before 4:30 pm on March 21, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 405 at Brou Road in Ascension Parish.”

Nicholas Sr. was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado and not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

LSP says, “while going east on LA Hwy 405, the truck “ran off the roadway to the right and overturned.”

Nicholas Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the 1998 Chevrolet Silverado.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for Nicholas Sr.