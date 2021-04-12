Louisiana man dies after pulled from water in Florida

A paraglider flies above a beach in Israel’s Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 7, 2021. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The sheriff’s office added that it is “begging” visitors to head the warning flags on beaches.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say two men have died after they were pulled from the water near Sandestin, Fla. last week. One victim was identified as a 21-year-old from Gray, La. in Terrebonne Parish.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said both men were pulled from the water in Miramar Beach on April 8. The sheriff’s office posted an update on the water rescues on social media on Saturday.

“During these water rescues, the flags stood at single red. That still indicates the water as an incredible threat to human life with high surf and strong rip currents,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that the other victim was a 55-year-old from Dunwoody, Ga.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office closed waters in the county on April 8 after more than a dozen people were pulled from the Gulf of Mexico.