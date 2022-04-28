LSP: "Troop C has investigated 13 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths in 2022."

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police were called to a deadly crash around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26. The victim, Carl Pellegrin, 48, of Raceland was killed while walking on Louisiana Highway 182.

According to LSP, “The preliminary investigation revealed Pellegrin was walking in the left westbound lane of LA Hwy 182 when he was struck by a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.”

Pellegrin died at the scene of the crash. The unidentified driver did not sustain any injuries and took a voluntary breathalyzer test. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for Carl Pellegrin.

The investigation into this deadly crash remains open.