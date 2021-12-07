Louisiana man could be “First Millionaire of the Year” through POWERBALL promotion

SLAUGHTER, La. (BRPROUD) – Aaron Rose is one of five finalists for the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” Promotion.

Rose happens to be from Slaughter, Louisiana and POWERBALL is “one of his many vices.”

That vice may pay off big on January 1.

In the video below, the Slaughter native talks about being one of the five finalists in the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” Promotion.

That means Rose has a 20% chance of winning $1 million.

Along with the chance to win #1 million, Rose and the other four finalists have won these prizes:

A $10,000 cash prize plus an at-home New Year’s Eve party package, including a 70-inch LED TV, a karaoke system, a premium laptop computer (with 20 mega-pixel digital camera, on-camera microphone, 19” ring light, and other accessories)

A deluxe dinner for eight

$500 to spend at Party City

According to Powerball, “For the third consecutive year, POWERBALL will hold a special drawing for the $1 million prize just after midnight ET on ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.”

The five finalists are:

LINDA PERKINS from Aurora, IL

from Aurora, IL AARON ROSE from Slaughter, LA

from Slaughter, LA ROBERT LONG from Waterloo, IA

from Waterloo, IA BRIAN MINEWEASER from Honey Brook, PA

from Honey Brook, PA SHARI BEENKEN from Titonka, IA

Aaron Rose’s wife is grateful for the opportunity, “Even if we don’t win, we have already won a lot and will get to have our family and friends for an epic New Year’s Eve party to ring in 2022!”

More information about the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” Promotion can be found here.