NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – After a four-day trial, a Louisiana man has been convicted of trafficking heroin and fentanyl.

On Nov. 18, George Bennett, 39, of the greater New Orleans area, was convicted of three counts of drug trafficking charges, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

Bennett was convicted of the following:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl

Distribution of a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl

Possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin and a quantity of fentanyl

According to the press release Bennett faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years imprisonment and a maximum term of life imprisonment. He also faces up to a $10,000,000 fine and at least 5 years of supervised release, according to the press release.

Sentencing is to be determined at a later date, the press release said.

The case was investigated by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation New Orleans Gang Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys André Jones, Melissa Bücher, and Christopher D. Usher prosecuted the case.