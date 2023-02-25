SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man convicted of distributing meth has been sentenced to federal prison.

Ronnie K. Hongo, Jr., 43, of Many, was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release on drug and firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that on or around March 19, 2021, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office (SPSO) executed a search warrant at a residence in Many, where Hongo lived.

During the search, deputies found 369 grams of methamphetamine and a .45 caliber pistol, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hongo was present at the home at the time and was arrested. Following his arrest, he confessed to possession of the narcotics and firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 5, 2022, Hongo pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of carrying and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

This case was investigated by the FBI, ATF, and SPSO. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.