Louisiana man charged with terrorizing after trying to get ex-wife’s boyfriend arrested

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- After reporting a false incident, The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Talage Wayne Ratliff, 38, for terrorizing on August 18.

Ratliff called The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office to report a false claim of him and his family being held at gunpoint by another man.

After deputies rushed to the scence they found nothing but normal activity.

Officers then visited Ratliff’s residence where he confronted he did report the alleged crime and that he “did so because he does not like the other man because of his relationship with Ratliff’s ex-wife,” according to a Facebook post by The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“This could have evolved into a serious situation,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “All of our officers, as well as RCC officers and Northshore personnel, were at risk as they sped to the scene, believing that two persons might be in imminent danger. It is irresponsible and reckless for any person to falsely report a serious crime. Our officers are heroes. Each time they respond to a call, they unselfishly put their lives on the line.”

More information on Ratliff can be found in the Facebook post above.