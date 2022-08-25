COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Covington Police arrested a man considered to be “a major fentanyl and heroin dealer.”

Law enforcement came together in the Ozone and Covington Point communities on Tuesday, looking for 34-year-old Jovan Williams. An investigation by the Covington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division took three weeks for law enforcement to find Williams. Williams was found hiding “in a drainage ditch in the neighborhood,” according to the Covington Police Department. He was taken into custody.

CPD says, that the “amount of suspected fentanyl that Williams has been charged with is lethal enough to kill approximately 80,000 people, with an approximate street value of $70,000.”

Williams was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:

2 counts of Obstruction of Justice

2 counts of Flight from An Officer

1 count of Illegal Carrying of Weapons

1 count of Possession of Schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

1 count of Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS (Fentanyl)

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses

1 count of False Representation of a CDS

1 count of Drug-Free Zone

1 count of View Outward or Inward Through Windshield or Windows

CPD says that more charges are possible in this case. Williams remains behind bars in the St. Tammany Parish Detention Center. The Criminal Patrol Division is credited with helping out in this case.