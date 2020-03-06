Louisiana man charged with driving recklessly after posting “shenanigans” on social media

Hunter Breedlove, 18, was arrested Thursday on a warrant by the Shreveport Police Motorcycle Unit, charging him with one count of reckless operation. (Photo courtesy: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars after police say he has driving recklessly through the Broadmoor neighborhood “and posting the shenanigans on social media.”

According to Shreveport police, 18-year-old Hunter Breedlove was arrested Thursday on a warrant by the Shreveport Police Motorcycle Unit, charging him with one count of reckless operation after officers were made aware of a series of videos that Breedlove posted to social media dated as far back as early February.

Police say the videos showed the man they believed to be Breedlove traveling neighborhood streets in excess of 65 mph and doing “donuts” on business parking lots. The investigating officer, Corporal Christian Hicks, said that this reckless disregard for public safety could have easily led to the death of an innocent bystander, another motorist, or the perpetrator himself.

Breedlove’s bond was set at $350.00.