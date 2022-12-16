ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

James Eric Freeman, 49, of Alexandria, was charged with possession of CDS II (Fentanyl or Carfentanil) with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violation, according to RPSO.

In early December, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began to receive community complaints in reference to drugs being sold out of a home on Peggy Ann Street in Alexandria.

After an investigation, Freeman was identified as the suspect and it was learned that he was selling fentanyl and carfentanil, RPSO said.

Note: Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid nearly 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

On Dec. 15, agents initiated a traffic stop on Freeman. A RADE K-9 unit also responded to do an open-air sniff on his vehicle and after a positive alert was indicated by the K-9, a search was conducted.

In his car, agents found a digital scale with an unknown white powder on it. This then led to a search warrant for Freeman’s home, according to RPSO.

During a search of the home, 19 grams of carfentanil were found, RPSO said.

Freeman was then placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $100,500 bond.

According to RPSO, the FBI Safe Street Task Force will be working with RADE and RPSO for possible prosecution at the federal level.

RPSO said that as little as two milligrams of carfentanil can kill a person and that the amount seized by RADE could have potentially killed 9,500 people.

The investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.