MERRYVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A Merryville man was arrested after losing control of fires he started on his property during the statewide burn ban.

According to investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Forestry Enforcement Division, Zachary Faulk, 30 of Merryville allegedly started fires on his property on August 17 during the burn ban. The extremely dry conditions that the state were experiencing led to the fire burning out of control and onto adjacent lands, causing damage and threatening structures nearby. The fire, known as the Bancroft Wildfire, burned more than 600 acres south of Merryville for several days.

On Sep. 25, Faulk turned himself in to the Beauregard Parish Jail on the charges in Beauregard Parish. He was charged with one count of negligent burning and one count of violating the state burn ban and his bond was set at $50,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

