Louisiana man arrested on juvenile solicitation charges after the mother of his unborn child turns him in

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man has been arrested and charged with Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor after the mother of his unborn child turned him in.

According to arrest reports, a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy was called to the OPSO Annex in reference to an investigation. The complainant told the deputy that the father of her unborn child, 28-year-old Brandon Roark, was trying to solicit sex from a 15-year-old girl. The complainant had taken multiple pictures of Roark’s phone and copied them onto a thumb drive as evidence.

The deputy states that while viewing the photos, he observed that Roark appeared to be requesting sex from the 15-year-old.

The deputy then was able to make contact with the victim. The victim told the deputy that she told Roark she wouldn’t have sex with him. She then told the deputy that Roark offered her ecstasy and she again told Roark no.

When the deputy made contact with Roark, Roark stated he did send the text and knew that the girl was only 15-years-old. Roark claimed that he was only joking and was trying to make his girlfriend mad.

Roark was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.