FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD/KLFY) — A Louisiana man was arrested on 447 counts of child pornography.

The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit started an investigation into pornography involving juveniles. Authorities received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cyber-tips, related to a person in Ferriday, Louisiana who downloaded child sexual abuse material.

During the investigation, deputies recovered more than 400 sexually explicit files involving children and identified a suspect. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Christopher Kyle Dodson of Ferriday on May 12, 2022 at his home.

Christopher Kyle Dodson

Authorities charged Dodson with 447 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles and Possession of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance.