BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man was arrested earlier this month for the alleged theft of livestock.

Jeremy S. Shephard, 44, of Dubberly, was arrested on Oct. 6 on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

LDAF said that following an investigation, it was determined that Shephard received 24 head of cattle around July 2021 and did not properly pay the owner. It was also revealed that Shephard then allegedly sold the 24 head of cattle to a third party and kept the funds from the sale.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shephard was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail with a bond set at $50,000, according to LDAF.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division assisted the LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission in the investigation.

“Louisiana law is clear when referring to the purchase of livestock and protects livestock owners from persons not complying with proper payment.” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said. “If determined guilty, the suspect will be in violation of the theft of livestock statute and held responsible for his crime. Regardless of the outcome, however, I urge our cattle owners to be aware of the persons they conduct private treaty sales with. It never hurts to get multiple references, and it can save you from being the victim of an untrustworthy seller.”