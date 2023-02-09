Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe man is in jail after he allegedly offered to pay to receive sexual favors from an undercover deputy.

On February 8, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted an undercover prostitution operation at the Quality Inn Hotel on the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Monroe, La. According to officials, 33-year-old Douglas O. Rodgers allegedly messaged an undercover deputy on a known prostitution website, requesting sexual favors.

Rodgers allegedly agreed to pay the undercover deputy $100. Upon arrival, deputies placed Rodgers in handcuffs and he advised authorities that he never made a deal for sexual favors.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Soliciting for Prostitutes. His bond was set at $107,500 due to additional charges.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.