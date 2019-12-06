Louisiana man arrested for kidnapping, severely beating victim

Breaking News
by: Jonathan Freeman

WEST MONROE, La. — A Calhoun man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and severely beat his girlfriend.

According to arrest reports, on November 29, 2019, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 300 block of Pink Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found the badly injured victim. Deputies were able to see large bruises on the victim’s shoulder, forehead, chest, and abdomen area among other injuries.

The victim told deputies that the incident started on November 27, when her boyfriend, 22-year-old Michael Vaughn, accused her of cheating and threatened to beat her to death if she left their home on Connie Walters Road in Calhoun.

The victim stated that Vaughn hit her multiple times with his hands and a baseball bat before he ultimately strangled her. She says that Vaughn also held her captive in the home for two days and prevented her from using a phone to call for help during that time.

On November 29, Vaughn stole a neighbor’s vehicle and forced the victim inside by pulling her hair. According to the victim, Vaughn drove them to the 500 block of Danna Road because he believed the victim had a cell phone hidden there. When Vaughn could not find the alleged cell phone, the victim says that Vaughn attacked her again by punching and headbutting her multiple times. The victim states that Vaughn drove them to Cheniere Lake Area 3 where he beat her again and knocked a tooth out.

The victim told deputies that Vaughn then drove to the 300 block of Pink Street. When they arrived, the victim screamed for help and witnesses came to her aid. Vaughn tried to pull her back inside the vehicle but was not successful. Vaughn then fled the scene.

Vaughn was later captured on December 4, in the 1100 block of Highway 557 in West Monroe, Louisiana.

Vaughn is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond. He faces the following charges:

  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • Domestic Abuse Battery – Strangulation
  • Aggravated Second Degree Battery
  • Second Degree Kidnapping

