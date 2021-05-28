Louisiana man arrested for calling in terroristic threats to hospital

THIBODAUX, La. (KLFY) – A Thibodaux man has been arrested after police said he called in “terroristic threats” to Thibodaux Regional Health System on Thursday.

53-year old Elwin Leboeuf Jr. was arrested in connection to the incident.

Police say the hospital was put under lockdown for precautionary measures and the authorities were notified. Police say they learned that Leboeuf was possibly in route to the hospital.

A detective for the Thibodaux police reportedly intercepted Leboeuf before he got to the hospital and took him into custody. Police say a firearm was confiscated after executing a search warrant for Leboeuf’s truck.

Leboeuf was later transported and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex, where he remains on a $500,000 bond