WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 10, 2022, around 4:10 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Walmart located on Glenwood Drive in reference to shoplifting. Once officers arrived, they made contact with an employee.

According to the police, the employee stated that they observed 40-year-old Michael Mapp selecting items from a shelve in the grocery department as well as the men’s department. The employee also stated Mapp walked around and allegedly placed cheaper price tags over the original barcode.

As the employee continued to watch Mapp, he approached the self-checkout registers and allegedly didn’t pay the original price for the items. He then exited the store, and the employee introduced themselves to Mapp and escorted him to the Asset Protection’s office.

Officers went on to speak with Mapp, and he admitted that he used stickers with cheaper prices and placed them over the items.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The items were returned to the store and Mapp was placed under arrest. He was charged with Theft.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.