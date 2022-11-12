MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Louisiana man has been arrested after authorities discovered 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine.

Jonathan Harris, 45, of Monroe, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to authorities, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on Harris at Mann’s Grocery in Monroe on Nov. 9.

During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and found a backpack that contained 2.3 pounds of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana, according to authorities.

Harris was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond was set at $325,750.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.