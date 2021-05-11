Louisiana man arrested after target practice goes wrong

NATCHITOCHES, La. (BRPROUD) – 25-year-old Noah Harvis Johnson, of Natchitoches, is out on bond after a bullet from his gun allegedly traveled across the Cane River and went through an elderly man’s window.

Johnson confessed that it all started with him attempting to shoot empty cans in his yard.

As you can see in two of the pictures below, there is a bullet hole in the window.





Images courtesy of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

The incident took place over the weekend and the investigation started after the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from an elderly man claiming that “someone was firing a weapon across the Cane River and a bullet had gone through his glass window in an area where he was standing while hearing the shots.”

Deputies responded to the scene and found the elderly man who made the call.

The man was using a Walker and admitted to speaking with someone across the river about the dangers of shooting prior to this incident.

Further investigation led deputies to the residence south of Natchitoches.

That residence was where investigators found and arrested Noah Harvis Johnson.

During the investigation, deputies confiscated a Walther PPS 9mm semi-automatic handgun that belonged to Johnson.

The 25-year-old admitted that he stopped firing the weapon when the elderly man yelled at him to do so.

Johnson is facing these charges:

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Illegal Use of a Weapon

NPSO says, “it appears the bullet projectile traveled across the Cane River and lodged in a double-pane glass window at the complainant’s residence.”