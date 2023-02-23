ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested for the alleged theft of crab traps, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Colby Guerra, 38, of St. Bernard Parish, was arrested for theft of crab traps, according to LDWF.

LDWF said that on Feb. 15, agents were notified that a lot leased by Guerra had multiple crab traps belonging to other commercial crab fishermen.

Agents then searched the property and discovered untagged crab traps, cut commercial hard tags and mangled traps scattered throughout the property. LDWF said that commercial fishermen were then asked to identify traps that were allegedly stolen.

After further investigation, agents seized 30 stolen crab traps from Guerra, LDWF said.

LDWF said that the theft of crab traps carries up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail. Guerra may also be sentenced to up to 40 hours of community service by removing abandoned crab traps, according to LDWF.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.