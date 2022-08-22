Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called for assistance on the 200 block of Thelma Street due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that an officer of the Richwood Police Department was injured after the officer attempted to detain 28-year-old Sheldon F. Wiley.

According to authorities, Wiley allegedly drove away from the scene with the officer holding on to the side of the vehicle. The officer then jumped from the vehicle as Wiley ran into another vehicle.

Wiley then allegedly drove around a graveyard, striking a headstone. After hitting a chain link fence in the graveyard, he was detained by deputies.

Officers made contact with the head of the security of a local club where the disturbance was initiated. According to security, they removed Wiley from the club and allegedly pointed a gun in their direction.

Wiley was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with the following offenses:

Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

Hit and Run Driving

Desecration of Graves

Resisting an Officer

Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated

According to reports, Wiley has since been released from jail after posting bond.