Louisiana man arrested after allegedly raping girlfriend in her home

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he allegedly raped his girlfriend in her home Friday while the victim’s 13-year-old son was there.

Samuel Polanco Landaverde was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a first degree rape charge after he admitted to raping his girlfriend, according to a probable cause form.

The victim told police that Landaverde came to her place of employment Friday night while she was working. She said he was already angry upon arrival, and he started arguing with her.

The victim said Landaverde then left her workplace and later met her at her residence. She said when she arrived in her vehicle, Landaverde tried to pry the driver’s door open. When Landaverde was able to get a crack in the door, he allegedly sprayed paint inside the vehicle.

Landaverde allegedly forced the car door open and grabbed the victim, forcibly taking her inside the residence.

The victim told police Landaverde continued to grab and shove her until she was able to lock herself in a bedroom. Landaverde allegedly forced the door open.

That’s when the victim said her 13-year-old son arrived at the residence and witnessed part of the assault.

Landaverde allegedly later raped the victim, and she said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the attack.

The responding deputy noticed several bruises on the victim’s arms and wrists, and she was transported to a local hospital, according to the probable cause form.

Landaverde told police he raped the victim, physically assaulted her and damaged her vehicle.