Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after fatally shooting an acquaintance during a gathering at his home.

Frankie Morello, 22, of Chalmette, was booked with negligent homicide, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office (SBPSO).

SBPSO said that around midnight on Feb. 5, deputies responded to a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of East Solidelle St. in Chalmette.

After arriving on the scene, deputies found an adult male victim inside the home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was then transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, SBPSO said.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot while Morello was handling a weapon that he assumed was not loaded, according to SBPSO.

SBPSO also said that no one else was injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.