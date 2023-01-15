DERIDDER, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after a 4-week-old infant was hospitalized with severe injuries.

Giovanni Beltran, 27, of DeRidder, was arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, according to the DeRidder Police Department (DPD).

DPD said that around 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 12, police received a complaint from a hospital in reference to a 4-week-old infant who appeared to have been abused.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with Giovanni and later arrested him, DPD said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Due to the severity of the infant’s injuries, the infant was airlifted to a hospital out of town for further treatment.

His bond has yet to be set and the investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.