RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – An Alexandria man faces several sex crime charges, including first-degree rape, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

Brandon Artrail Perry, Sr., 36, of Alexandria, was arrested on Oct. 28, and faces the following charges:

First-degree rape

Molestation of a juvenile, victim under 13 (two counts)

Aggravated crime against nature, victim under 13 (three counts)

According to RPSO, deputies responded to a report of possible criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile on Oct. 15 where the initial report was taken and the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) began their investigation.

Through the investigation, Perry was identified as the suspect.

RPSO said that with the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, SVU obtained evidence that supported the allegations.

Arrest warrants were then obtained and Perry was taken into custody.

Perry was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $750,000.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RPSO said that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact RPSO SVU at (318) 473-6727.