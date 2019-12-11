Live Now
Louisiana man and woman arrested for setting woman’s boyfriend’s house on fire

Louisiana
The Louisiana State Fire Marshall’s Office announced the arrest of 25-year-old Courtney Weaver and 18-year-old Tristen Hill.

Officials say they were arrested for allegedly setting fire to Weaver’s boyfriend’s house.

According to the marshall’s office, they started an investigation into a fire that happened on November 4 in Winn Parish.

Investigators determined the fire originated on the front porch and was intentionally set. They also learned Weaver and Hill had been staying with Weaver’s boyfriend at home.

Officials say on the day of the fire, there was an argument, during which the homeowner told Weaver and Hill to move out. Witness statements indicated Weaver set the fire as she left the home with her child and belongings.

Authorities say, in an interview with SFM investigators, Hill admitted to witnessing Weaver set the fire.

Warrants were then obtained for Weaver and Hill’s arrests. Hill was re-booked on the charge related to this case as he was already in custody at the jail for an unrelated case. With the assistance of the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office, Weaver was located and taken into custody.

Weaver faces one count each of Simple Arson and Child Desertion. Hill faces one count of Accessory After the Fact to Simple Arson.

