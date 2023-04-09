MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Saint Francis Hospital in reference to an investigation involving Cruelty to a Juvenile. The six-year-old victim told authorities that her mom, 27-year-old Kourtni Hall, along with her boyfriend, 31-year-old Jonathan Wilson, allegedly whooped her from behind using an extension cord.

Authorities were able to observe partially healed lacerations on the victim’s legs. According to authorities, the ER doctor informed them that the scars would permanently remain on the victim’s legs.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish sheriff’s Office

Police went to Raleigh Drive in Monroe, where they made contact with both Hall and Wilson. The suspects were placed in handcuffs and advised of their Miranda rights, which they stated they understood.

Hall told authorities that Jonathan would use an extension cord to whip the child as a form of punishment. According to the authorities, Hall stated that she did nothing to stop Jonathan from striking her daughter.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish sheriff’s Office

When authorities spoke with Wilson, he explained that he used a belt to strike the victim as punishment. Hall and Wilson were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking. Both suspects face a charge of Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile.