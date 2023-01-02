STERLINGTON, La. (KLFY) – A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.

Lewis Douglas, of Sterlington, was booked on several counts of vehicle burglaries as well as contributing to the delinquency of a minor and introducing contraband into a correctional facility, according to the Sterlington Police Department (SPD).

A minor was also arrested for the vehicle burglaries, SPD said.

According to SPD, every vehicle burglary in the area for the past several years has been on unlocked vehicles.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When authorities asked why Douglas didn’t break the glass on locked vehicles and instead just walked away, the response was “because the car alarm would go off,” according to SPD.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.