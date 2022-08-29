Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 18, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sextortion of a 12-year-old minor on Instagram. The investigation was initiated after deputies received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), regarding an account in Concordia Parish that engaged in conversations with a child, demanding sexual photos.

During the chats, the male adult allegedly threatened a negative reaction if the minor refused to follow his demands. The male adult was identified as 19-year-old Larry Wesley Jr. of Ferriday, La. Deputies were able to obtain a residential address based on information provided by internet service providers and a search warrant was prepared.

On August 26, 2022, the search warrant was executed with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. During the search, numerous electronic devices were seized and detectives discovered that the devices allegedly possessed files of children engaging in sexual activity and evidence relative to additional sextortions.

Wesley was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles, Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles under age 13, four counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and Extortion.