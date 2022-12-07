Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Police say a man burglarized a home, and was arrested the next day when he returned to the home in possession of the stolen item.

The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residenceWednesday around 6:38 a.m. According to police, they were advised that 36-year-old Louis Zontrell Ross Sr. allegedly burglarized the home the day before and took a Gucci jogger outfit.

Witnesses mentioned that Ross allegedly returned to the residence in possession of the stolen outfit on Wednesday.

Ross was arrested for Simple Burglary and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.