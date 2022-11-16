Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A man was arrested for threatening to shoot people inside of a West Monroe retail store.

On November 8, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Citi Trends on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. due to a Black male allegedly making threats to shoot multiple people inside of the store. Once officers arrived at the store, they learned that the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

According to officials, the suspect was then identified as 35-year-old Shomari Khalid Clemons. After speaking with the store’s employees, police discovered that Clemons allegedly became upset due to the items being more expensive than advertised.

As Clemons began arguing with store associates about the price, he reportedly told employees “Y’all must don’t think I will go into my pack and shoot y’all in the face.” Clemons then allegedly took his backpack off.

Once he took his backpack off, a female subject entered the store and he reportedly said, “I’ll shoot her when she walks in also.” A store associate then gave Clemons a discount to keep him calm. Monroe Police were notified about the incident once Clemons left the premises.

On November 15, 2022, Clemons returned to the store and employees immediately contacted Monroe Police. He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Terrorizing and his bond was set at $2,500.