FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A “frantic” 911 call for help led a deputy with the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO) to a house where two women were being held captive. A man was arrested on domestic abuse charges.

Daniel Spears, 26, of Washington Parish, faces the following charges:

Domestic Battery with Strangulation

Simple Battery

Two counts of false imprisonment

The deputy responded to the call on April 15 and went to the reported residence on Lee Road, according to WPSO’s Facebook Page. Two women who had allegedly been assaulted by Spears were found at the house. The deputy made contact with Spears and placed him under arrest.

“A relationship gone sour is no excuse for physical violence against anyone,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “This situation had the potential to escalate if our deputy had not arrived and taken control. I appreciate his quick response to defuse the situation before any person was harmed further.”

Spears was transported to the Washington Parish Jail.

