Louisiana man accused of stealing hearse from a funeral home and driving it to Texas

LEESVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 28-year-old Louisiana man is accused of stealing a hearse and driving it out of state.

Nolan Wilder, of Anacoco, is facing multiple charges after admitting to driving a hearse from a Leesville funeral home to Texas and then to Vernon Parish.

Authorities say the theft happened on June 19 and upon his return from Texas, Wilder reportedly abandoned the hearse in Anacoco.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says, “Wilder also admitted to removing decorative accessories from the vehicle in an effort to make it have a different appearance.”

Wilder is facing these charges:

One count of theft of a motor vehicle

One count of criminal damage to property

One count of criminal trespassing

Wilder’s is currently in the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and bond was set at $37,000.