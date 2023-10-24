All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 19, 2023, law enforcement agents conducted an undercover operation within Ouachita Parish, targeting those who desired to engage in sexual acts with minors. During the operation, Javonte Y. Jones allegedly made contact with an undercover agent on a social media platform.

According to court documents, Jones allegedly sent nude pictures of himself to someone he believed to be 15 years old. Agents confirmed that Jones allegedly sent pictures of his genitalia area and he asked the “minor” to send nude pictures to him. Authorities were advised that Jones was on probation for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

Jones was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use or Access to Social Media, Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles. He was booked in the Ouachita Correctional Center and his bond was set at $10,000.

