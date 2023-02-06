RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.

According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) John David Dorsey, 36, of Pineville, was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of CDS I (Marijuana) with intent to distribute

Possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute (two counts)

Possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute

Illegal carrying firearm with drugs

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Possession of drug paraphernalia

RPSO said that the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) began an investigation stemming from complaints of fentanyl and methamphetamine being sold from a residence in Pineville. During the investigation, agents determined that Dorsey was allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine from his home, according to RPSO.

RPSO said that on Jan. 25, agents that were conducting surveillance on Dorsey’s home saw him leave in a vehicle. A traffic stop was then conducted and agents observed a white powdery substance on the driver’s seat.

A search was then conducted and revealed additional bags of suspected Fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as a digital scale with suspected Fentanyl residue covering it, according to RPSO.

The total amount was later determined to be around one ounce of suspected Fentanyl and nine grams of methamphetamine individually packaged for sale, RPSO said.

RPSO also said that as the investigation continued, agents searched Dorsey’s residence and found the following:

11 grams of suspected Fentanyl

1.1 ounces of suspected methamphetamine

1.1 ounces of marijuana

36 grams of pill/powder mixture suspected to be pressed fentanyl pills and powder

12 suspected pressed Fentanyl pills

13 suspected Xanax bars

Firearm with an obliterated serial number

Courtesy of RPSO

Dorsey was booked on an $80,500 bond.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.