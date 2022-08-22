Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 20, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult male who allegedly initiated contact with a minor online. According to deputies, the male requested nude pictures of the minor in the shower and discussed “meeting up” with the minor.

Around 5:15 PM, the male arrived at a store parking lot in Ferriday, La. after driving from Winnsboro, La. Upon arrival, the male was met by deputies and placed under arrest, and charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Deputies identified the male as 36-year-old Mica G. Adair who was out on bond due to a pending case in Tensas Parish, La. Adair was charged with six counts of molestation of a juvenile in that case.