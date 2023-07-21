All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 9, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance that took place on Lincoln Road in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies were informed that the victim and the victim’s boyfriend were traveling on Lincoln Road when a black truck pulled along the left side of their vehicle, and the driver of the truck allegedly pointed a handgun at the victims.

According to authorities, the victims took a picture of the license plate that was on the suspect’s truck as he left the scene. Deputies went on to locate the suspect’s truck and identified the driver as Edward Brandon Stricklin.

According to the affidavit, Stricklin advised that the victim passed him on Highway 139 and allegedly “flipped him off” and brake-checked him. Stricklin also mentioned that when he caught up to the victim’s vehicle, he allegedly showed the victims his firearm; however, he denied pointing the gun at them.

After deputies gained consent to search Stricklin’s vehicle, they located a silver semi-automatic handgun. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.