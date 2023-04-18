ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded Monday to a disturbance in which the victim said her ex-fiancé assaulted her.

According to reports, the victim stated that Ryan Bedenbender gave her a ride and then refused to let her out of the vehicle. The victim also stated that Bedenbender physically restrained her from getting out of his car by striking her in the face, grabbing her arms, pulling her hair, biting her arms and holding her at gunpoint, authorities said.

According to deputies, the victim was able to convince Bedenbender to stop and allow her to use the bathroom. After Bedenbender let the victim use the bathroom, she asked a store employee to contact the authorities. Deputies said they located Bedenbender and advised him of his rights per Miranda, which he chose to waive.

Bedenbender stated that the victim allegedly punched him in the lip approximately 15 times, and he then admitted to grabbing the victim to prevent her from jumping out of the vehicle, autrhorities said. According to deputies, they observed a bite mark and several deep scratches on the victim’s left arm.

Bedenbender admitted to having two firearms in the vehicle and gave deputies verbal consent to retrieve them. Bedenbender was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Second-Degree Kidnapping and Domestic Abuse Battery.